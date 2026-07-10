Man stabs domestic partner in Brooklyn Park; both hospitalized, police say

Two people were hospitalized after a domestic stabbing in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, early Friday, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Bethia Lane and learned a man had stabbed a woman — his domestic partner — in a nearby house, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.

Officers approached the house, at which point the man came out with "multiple wounds consistent with being caused by an edged weapon," police said.

The man and woman were both hospitalized. Police are investigating.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.