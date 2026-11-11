Minneapolis woman accused of firing at SUV near park: "Don't call the police. It was me"

A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman is charged with a felony after she allegedly fired a gun at an SUV outside a Brooklyn Center apartment complex Sunday evening, then announced in the building's lobby, "Don't call the police. It was me," according to a criminal complaint.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged the woman Tuesday with reckless discharge of a firearm, a felony, and possessing a firearm without a permit, a gross misdemeanor. If convicted, she could face up to two years in jail. She is set to make her first court appearance Thursday morning.

Police were called to The Crest Apartments around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired following a fight involving several women, the complaint states.

A witness told police she saw the woman run out of the building toward an SUV in the parking lot. The SUV then drove onto a sidewalk, causing the witness and her granddaughter to run inside, the complaint states. The witness then heard three gunshots.

The woman then ran into the lobby and said, "Don't call the police. It was me. I had to do what I had to do. They tried to run me over with the car," according to the witness, the complaint states.

Investigators also learned the woman spoke with a neighbor on a video call and "admitted to discharging her mother's handgun" after the SUV's driver "attempted to run her over," the complaint states. She then allegedly said she returned the gun to her mother.

Police got a search warrant for an apartment the woman was seen entering after the shooting. Court documents state they did not find a gun but did find clothing she was seen wearing in surveillance video of the shooting.

She surrendered to police Sunday, according to court documents.

The complex is next to Centennial Park, where court documents state "multiple individuals were reportedly present." The building is also just north of Brookdale Library and the Hennepin County Brookdale Service Center, and just south of City Hall and the city's community center.