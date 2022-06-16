Watch CBS News
1 critically hurt after dumpster fire spreads to Brooklyn Center apartment building

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – One person is in critical condition after a dumpster fire spread to a Brooklyn Center apartment building Thursday afternoon.

City fire officials say crews were called to the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway at about 1:30 p.m., and arrived to find a dumpster outside of the building fully engulfed.

Several departments were called in to assist BCFD firefighters, and residents were evacuated. Officials say at least two people were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries.

One family was displaced by the fire, and is being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

