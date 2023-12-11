Watch live: Building partially collapses in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial building collapse in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a seven-story apartment building on West Burnside Avenue and Phelan Place in Morris Heights. The first floor of the building houses businesses, the rest of the building is residential.

The building has been evacuated. The stability of the building remains in question.

Watch: Officials discuss Bronx partial building collapse

FDNY members were on the scene one minute and thirty six seconds after the call came in, OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol said.

"All of our specialized training and resources that we have for an incident like this have gone to work. We have our drone up, surveying the area, seeing if we can find additional information about potential patients and areas of potential instability. We have our K9 unit here, helping us search for potential victims. And we have all of our specially trained firefighters, tactical units, collapse units, and our EMTs and rescue medics who are trained specifically to treat someone in a collapse," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The FDNY gave the address as 1915 Billingsley Terrace. The portion of the building which collapsed, however, is located on West Burnside Avenue, and the address was initially given as 172 West Burnside Avenue.

There were several open violations at the building.

Witness describes moment of collapse

A witness talking to CBS New York's Alice Gainer described what he saw and heard as the corner of the building came down.

The man works in a bodega across the street from the collapse site.

He said in the three months he's worked at that location, the building has been under construction.

"We heard something, like, some people screaming across the street. So we go out to see what's going on. We see this construction stuff start cracking. There was two guys doing some construction up there. We see, like, big rocks start falling down. And then the whole building just fell down in, like, a second," he said.

Intense search of area

The FDNY said there have been no reports of injuries thus far but they are continuing to search the area. The FDNY is using drones and dogs to search the area.

"We will presume, with an occupied building, that there could be someone there until we eliminate that possibility," Kavanagh told CBS New York's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson. "We are doing everything in our power to make sure we can find them if they're there, or to eliminate the possibility."

"Given that this is an active building, a building with commercial space and residential space, we're going to presume that their could be someone there, and we're going to operate like there is," Kavanagh said.

What caused the partial building collapse?

Kavanagh said there was no immediate word on what caused the collapse, but that will be part of the investigation.

All utilities have been shut off at the building.

The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse of a six-story apartment building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in the Bronx. So far no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/9FhCSOwbSW — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2023

The FDNY, NYPD and Department of Buildings are among the emergency responders at the scene. The Red Cross is going to assist residents.

Metro-North Hudson Line service was suspended in both directions between Grand Central and Sputyen Duyvil because of the collapse.

What happens next?

The majority of the apartment building is still standing. The corner of the building collapsed, all the way from the roof down to the street. Several rooms within the building are now exposed to the street.

The corner of a building 172 West Burnside Avenue collapsed on Dec. 11, 2023. Citizen.com

Personal items, such as a hanging shoe organizer loaded with shoes, could be seen from the street below. A bed appeared to be crushed in one of the crushed rooms. A small jacket could be seen hanging on the wall of one of the rooms.

The base of the building has a sidewalk shed on it. The shed is now partially surrounded by an extensive pile of rubble.

Residents of the building were being directed to a service center at P.S. 390, which is nearby. The MTA also brought in four buses to keep residents warm.

"Any residents that need a place tonight, please go to P.S. 390. We will have teams there to help find you a place to stay for the duration of this event," Iscol said.

There was no immediate word of the number of people who are displaced as a result of the collapse.