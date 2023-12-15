Exclusive: New York City says engineer who inspected Bronx building made grave error that likely led to collapse

Exclusive: NYC commissioner says building inspector made grave error before Bronx collapse Exclusive: NYC commissioner says building inspector made grave error before Bronx collapse 03:54

NEW YORK -- The engineer who inspected the Bronx building that partially collapsed made a grave error that likely led to the collapse, the New York City Department of Buildings told CBS New York on Friday.

An engineering report from 2020 and 2021 deemed the building in Morris Heights unsafe, but found nothing was imminently hazardous.

New York City Department of Buildings Commissioner James Oddo said the engineer made a grave error in the report, which ultimately may have led to Monday's collapse.

The building had over 100 open violations at the time.

The city is suspending the engineer's certificate for facade inspections and seeking to suspend his engineering license with the state.

