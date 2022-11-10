Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre renamed to honor founder Dudley Riggs

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced Thursday it renamed the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre as the Dudley Riggs Theatre.

The new name honors Dudley Riggs, the founder of the Brave New Workshop, the nation's longest-running live sketch comedy and improv company.

Riggs founded the Brave New Workshop in 1958 after touring nationally.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust says Dudley Riggs Theatre has produced over 400 original productions for over four million people.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust purchased the theatre located at 825 Hennepin Avenue in December 2021.