Bloomington teen paralyzed in football injury graduates; inspires others through foundation

After a spinal cord injury during his first football game left Ethan Glynn paralyzed, the Bloomington, Minnesota, teen has reached a milestone once feared might be out of reach.

Ethan Glynn graduated on Friday from Thomas Jefferson High School, marking the latest achievement in his life. He was injured during his first game on the gridiron as a freshman.

"I had been to three days of my freshman year. The first football game was that Friday," said Ethan Glynn. "Went for a tackle. I thought it was perfect form. I tackled the guy and got him down. But I didn't get up."

Ethan Glynn was paralyzed from the contact made in the tackle.

"I was actually on the field, saw the play and watched Ethan go down. It just took him longer than normal to pop back up," said Corey Glynn, Ethan's father.

What followed were months of rehabilitation and countless challenges as Ethan Glynn adjusted to life with paralysis. Through it all, he stayed positive.

"The mindset there was like, 'I'm lucky to be alive, so might as well make the most of it,'" said Ethan Glynn.

Following an outpouring of public support, the Glynn family established the Just Be Gr8 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals and families facing medical crises. The nonprofit also supports spinal cord injury research.

As Ethan Glynn prepared to receive his diploma, his family reflected not only on how far he has come but also on how his story has uplifted them and others.

"You don't get to dictate what tomorrow's going to bring. You really need to live for the day and embrace the friends you have and the community," said Corey Flynn. "It really drives you to see how driven he is, how driven he was to get through high school and graduate with his class."

Ethan Glynn said he will attend Normandale Community College and will continue to work on the nonprofit.