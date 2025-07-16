Bloomington police concerned for welfare of 16-year-old girl who ran away from home

Vance Boelter indicted on 6 charges in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

Police in Bloomington are asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered 16-year-old girl they say ran away from home.

The Bloomington Police Department says Lily Flippin, who also goes by the name Phoenyx, left her Bloomington residence on Monday. Police are concerned for her welfare.

Flippin is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and black slides.

Police say Flippin has connections in Phoenix, Arizona, and Valley City, North Dakota.

Anyone who has seen Flippin or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900 or call 911.