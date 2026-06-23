Central Minnesota deputy's bloodhound finds missing 75-year-old man stuck on river bank

A man missing from a central Minnesota medical center is safe thanks to a deputy and her quick-moving K-9.

Investigators say the 75-year-old man wandered away from a facility Monday evening in St. Cloud and his medical condition put him at higher risk of getting hurt.

Stearns County Deputy Laura Berg and her bloodhound K-9, Storm. Hailey Harris

Stearns County Deputy Laura Berg and her bloodhound K-9, Storm, rushed to help. Storm tracked the man's scent through the woods and found him stuck on a steep bank of the Sauk River.

Officers and deputies were able to rescue the man, who was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.