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Central Minnesota deputy's bloodhound finds missing 75-year-old man stuck on river bank

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A man missing from a central Minnesota medical center is safe thanks to a deputy and her quick-moving K-9.

Investigators say the 75-year-old man wandered away from a facility Monday evening in St. Cloud and his medical condition put him at higher risk of getting hurt.

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Stearns County Deputy Laura Berg and her bloodhound K-9, Storm.   Hailey Harris

Stearns County Deputy Laura Berg and her bloodhound K-9, Storm, rushed to help. Storm tracked the man's scent through the woods and found him stuck on a steep bank of the Sauk River.

Officers and deputies were able to rescue the man, who was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

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