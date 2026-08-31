Project to replace Blatnik Bridge linking Minnesota and Wisconsin underway

A $1.8 billion project to replace the Blatnik Bridge, which links Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, is now underway.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and members of Congress, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, broke ground on the project Monday.

The bridge opened to traffic in 1961 and is jointly owned and operated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Minnesota officials say it is "reaching the end of its service life" and can "no longer carry overweight freight loads."

"The Blatnik Bridge is a vital link for Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the broader regional economy," Walz said on Monday. "It carries thousands of vehicles and trucks every day, moving goods, supporting commerce, and connecting communities."

More than 33,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day, according to Minnesota officials.

Each state has committed $400 million for the project, while $1 billion will come from federal funding, according to Evers' office.

"Replacing Blatnik Bridge is a once-in-a-generation infrastructure project that will not only create thousands of jobs but will support the 21st-century needs of our people, our workforces, and our economies," Evers said.

The project is scheduled to be done in 2032 and is expected to employ 1,100 workers annually, according to Wisconsin officials. The bridge will be completely closed for around four to five years beginning in early 2027.

Learn more about the project on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website.