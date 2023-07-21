Update: Blaine police locate missing 16-year-old

UPDATE (July 22, 2023): The missing person was located safe. Read the previous version below.

BLAINE, Minn. -- Officials believe a missing 16-year-old Blaine girl could be in the Minneapolis area.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the girl left a facility in Blaine on July 16 and hasn't been seen since.

She's known to change her hair color routinely, but was last known to have black hair with some visible blonde areas, the BCA said. She also has two piercings on her nose and two piercings on her eyebrows, all of differing configurations.

She's further described as 5-foot-5, 153 pounds with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blaine police at 763-427-1212.