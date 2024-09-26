Blaine gymnastics coach exposed himself to kids at park, charges say

BLAINE, Minn. — A gymnastics coach in the north metro is accused of exposing himself to children at a park before inviting them to attend his class at a nearby studio.

The 26-year-old man from Isanti was charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the presence of a minor under the age of 16, according to a complaint filed in Anoka County on Monday.

Blaine police were called to Carrara West Park just before 5 p.m. last Friday where they met with a woman and her 12-year-old son.

The boy told police he had been sitting on a picnic table with his siblings when a man sat by them, charges say. The man began to talk to the children before allegedly exposing himself to them.

Charges say the man invited the children to attend his class if they got permission from their parents. He then walked away toward Jam Hops Gymnastics Studio.

Officers went to the studio where they found the suspect and he admitted to speaking with the children. However, he denied exposing himself, according to the complaint.

Jam Hops Gymnastics Studio says it has since terminated the man's employment and barred him from entering the facility or contacting students.

"This incident is deeply troubling. We know this has shaken trust and created concerns among parents and the community, and we are heartbroken this happened," Brenda Nolby, Jam Hops President, said.

Nolby says the studio is cooperating with law enforcement and reported the situation to its safety governing body, SafeSport, which is also investigating the incident.