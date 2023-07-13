Beyoncé fans now have more LRT options after her Minneapolis concert

MINNEAPOLIS – The BeyHive will have more public transportation options next Thursday when their queen plays Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Metro Transit announced Wednesday that additional light rail service options have been added following Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour" stop on the University of Minnesota campus.

The move to add more late-night trips comes after Metro Transit made a similar change to accommodate tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans who attended her two-night run last month at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Here are the transportation options (via MetroTransit.org):

Take the METRO Green Line to Stadium Village Station, immediately east of the stadium, or use routes 2, 3, or 6. Below are scheduled departure times that are likely to be useful to concertgoers after the show ends:

Green Line eastbound (board at Stadium Village Station): 10:44 p.m., 11:08 p.m., 11:38 p.m.

Green Line westbound (board at Stadium Village Station): 10:45 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 11:46 p.m.

Route 6 southbound (board at University & Oak St SE): 10:55 p.m., 11:20 p.m., 12:40 a.m.

Route 2 westbound (board at Oak St SE & Washington Ave): 10:40 p.m., 11:10 p.m., 11:40 p.m., 12:10 a.m., 12:40 a.m., 1:10 a.m.

Route 2 eastbound (board at Oak St SE & University Ave): 10:40 p.m., 11:10 p.m., 11:40 p.m., 12:10 a.m., 12:40 a.m.

Route 3A eastbound (board at Pleasant & Jones Hall): 11:05 p.m., 11:35 p.m., 12:31 a.m., 1:41 a.m.

Route 3 westbound (board at Pleasant & Eddy Hall): 10:52 p.m., 11:32 p.m., 11:52 p.m., 12:51 a.m., 1:51 a.m.

Beyoncé last visited Minnesota with hubby Jay-Z for 2018's "On the Run II" tour.

