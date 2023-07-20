Mayor Jacob Frey declares Thursday "Bey Day" in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Mayor Jacob Frey has declared Thursday to be "Bey Day" in Minneapolis, as Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour makes its stop at Huntington Bank Stadium in Dinkytown.

"Beyoncé is a world-renowned singer, artist, and producer. With the most Grammy awards in history, we couldn't be more excited to have her performing in MPLS tonight. I'm beyond excited to proclaim today as 'Bey Day' in the City of Minneapolis," Frey tweeted.

Among the 10 separate "whereas" clauses in the proclamation are sprinkled more than a few references to Beyoncé and Destiny's Child songs:

Whereas Beyoncé has formed an Irreplaceable presence in the music industry, becoming the top Grammy winner of all time with 88 Grammy nominations and 32 Grammy wins...

presence in the music industry, becoming the top Grammy winner of all time with 88 Grammy nominations and 32 Grammy wins... Whereas being a superstar who very well could Run the World , Beyoncé has embarked on 5 international tours since 2007, selling out stadiums and arenas across the world ...

, Beyoncé has embarked on 5 international tours since 2007, selling out stadiums and arenas across the world ... Whereas Beyoncé has helped raise Bills, Bills, Bills for nonprofit organizations to advance feminism and equal rights ...

Beyoncé's setlist is estimated to be around two and a half hours long, which includes selections from her seven albums and a soundtrack.

Tens of thousands of fans will pack the stadium and bars and restaurants around the stadium are expected to benefit from this big concert.

Unlike other events in the city that have taken place in the heart of downtown, Dinkytown gets the benefits this time around. Meet Minneapolis says it's helpful with the economic recovery, since Dinkytown tends to be quieter in the summer with school out.

Tickets are still available for tonight's concert.