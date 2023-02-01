"Summer Renaissance": Beyoncé returns to Twin Cities this July

Experts offer Grammy predictions Experts offer Grammy predictions 03:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's gonna get "Heated" this summer in Minneapolis, as Beyoncé is making her return to Dinkytown. And fans throughout Minnesota are hoping that the announcement doesn't "Break My Browser."

The superstar announced tour dates for her "Renaissance" tour on Wednesday, and among the dates is a set at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, July 20.

Beyoncé, 41, kicks off the North American leg of her tour July 7 in Toronto, with other stops in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, her native Houston, among others.

Before she tours the States, her tour will span a number of venues in Europe in May and June.

"Renaissance," which is nominated for nine Grammy Awards this year, pays tribute to the roots of queer music, with tracks like "Break My Soul" incorporating elements of '90s house music.

This marks her first concert tour since she and husband Jay-Z went on the road for the "On the Run II" tour in 2018, which made a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium.

