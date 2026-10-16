Central Minnesota man charged in fatal 1995 shooting of woman in Iowa

A 59-year-old Minnesota man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal 1995 shooting of a Waterloo, Iowa, woman, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

According to the law enforcement agency, turtle hunters discovered a body, later identified as 37-year-old Angela Renee Buck, on the 900 block of Pilot Grove Road in rural Black Hawk County on Aug. 11, 1995. The area is east of Waterloo.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office determined Buck died from a gunshot wound and her death was classified as a homicide, the agency said.

Law enforcement agencies in Black Hawk County investigated "numerous leads" over the years in an effort to identify the person responsible for Buck's death.

Officials said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Todd County Sheriff's Office in central Minnesota worked with Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to arrest the Bertha man on Friday.

Bertha is roughly 48 miles west of Brainerd, Minnesota.

"This is a great example that highlights the cooperation and tenacity of multiple agencies working together to bring closure to a case that is over 30 years old," Black Hawk County Sheriff Nate Neff said in a written statement. "I would also like to credit the retired deputies who originally worked this case."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.