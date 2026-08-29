Benintendi has all three Chicago hits, including a home run, as White Sox beat Twins 3-2

Andrew Benintendi had all three of Chicago's hits, with his sixth-inning home run being the difference, as the White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 Saturday.

After five shutout innings Friday, the White Sox bullpen added four more as division-leading Chicago won its fourth straight game and improved to a season-high nine games over .500.

Josh Bell and Walter Jenkins had RBIs for Minnesota, which lost for the seventh time in eight games. The Twins are 8-17 in August as their playoff aspirations continue to fade.

A season-low-tying eight games under .500, Minnesota is 4 1/2 games out of the final American League wild-card spot, behind four other teams.

Benintendi, who had two hits and two RBIs in Friday's 7-4 White Sox win, lofted a below-the-strike zone cutter from Andrew Morris (4-7) into the right-field seats for a 3-2 lead. All 14 of the left-handed hitters home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers.

Chicago's Sean Newcomb pitched three scoreless innings for the second time in three games before Bryan Hudson earned his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Both starters were pulled after five innings.

Chicago's Erick Fedde (7-8) allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out four in his first start since July 31. His previous six appearances came in relief. Seeking his first win in seven starts since July 17, Minnesota's Bailey Ober allowed one earned run and two hits while striking out five.

A groundout from Jenkins scored Kaelen Culpepper in the second for a 2-1 Minnesota lead, but a two-out fielding error from Culpepper in the fourth allowed the White Sox to tie the game.

Chicago RHP Jordan Hicks (2-1, 3.83) will face Minnesota RHP Zebby Matthews (8-8, 4.86) in the series finale Sunday.