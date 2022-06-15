'We're just here to win': Benilde-St. Margaret's boys lacrosse team seeks 5th state championship

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- They're young, but not insecure.

"We're very confident. We know that we're the best team in the state. It just comes down to if we all play together," said Benilde-St. Margaret's senior attacker Cam Gelling.

The Benilde-St. Margaret's boys are back at state, for the fifth year in a row, undefeated, and with the top seed.

"We know what to expect. We know the pageantry around the state tournament," said BSM head coach Rob Hunt.

In the relatively short life of Minnesota high school boys lacrosse, Benilde-St. Margaret's has had bookended success, winning the first state title in 2007 as well as last year's. This week they're going for title number five.

CBS

"I think it would just continue to solidify our program as one of the top programs in Minnesota, if not the Midwest," said Hunt. "We want to continue to help elevate the game not only locally, but for the state as a whole."

"It would mean the world to us, especially to go back to back," Gelling said.

The Red Knights carry a reputation of winning into every match.

"I think we're the target for everybody. Some people have said that. It doesn't really affect us. We're just here to win," said junior midfielder Brad Little.

Yet still they try to reframe the narrative.

"At one point this year, we kind of positioned ourselves in our own locker room as we were the hunters," said Hunt. "We were going out to hunt everybody down and let everybody know that we were still here. As the year progressed it kind of became obvious we were one of the top teams in the state. And we were going to get everybody's best shot."

They're ready for anyone coming for their seat on top.