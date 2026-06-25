Children's Minnesota doctor warns of Benadryl challenge dangers

A dangerous social media trend is circulating online, and Minnesota health experts are warning parents it involves allergy medication.

Doctors say the so-called Benadryl challenge involves teens taking large amounts of the medication and record themselves as the effects kick in.

"Our goal here at Children's Minnesota is if a trend causes any sort of physical harm or mental harm to make sure that we're taking care of our patients," said Dr. Nita Gupta, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children's Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the trend first gained attention in 2020 when there were 184 reported cases tied to intentional misuse of the allergy medication. Cases continued to rise the years but dipped in 2024 and then more than doubled in 2025, reaching nearly 400 cases. Most of the cases involved teens ages 15 to 19.

Dr. Gupta believes the main draw is the hallucinogen aspect of it, but says there are so many other negative consequences that can happen.

Health experts say the allergy medication can become dangerous when taken in large doses. Symptoms can escalate quickly and may include agitation, blurred vision, seizures and in severe cases, death.

"The second the parent knows that their child consumed this is a reason to come in or at least call poison control, don't even wait for the symptoms to start," Dr. Gupta said.

Experts say the resurgence of this dangerous challenge shows how quickly trends can return, and they urge parents to talk to their children about what they are seeing online.

Dr. Gupta believes early conversations at home may help prevent serious injury.

The Minnesota Regional Poison Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone with questions. The organization's phone number is 1-800-222-1222.