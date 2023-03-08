"Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is running to take Adam Schiff's House seat

Ben Savage, the actor who rose to fame as Cory Matthews on the hit '90s ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for Congress.

The actor announced his run on Instagram this week, saying, "Together, we can do better."

"I am a proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community," Savage said in his announcement. "I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all."

Savage is vying for the California seat currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, who in January announced he is putting in his own bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat in 2024. Feinstein announced in February that she will not seek reelection in 2024.

Savage is running as a Democrat, according to his filing with the Federal Election Commission.

"It's time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward," Savage said in his announcement. "Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests."

Savage starred in "Boy Meets World" from 1993-2000. He reprised the role in 2015 for the spinoff "Girl Meets World," which ran for three seasons. He also starred as kidnapper Nathaniel Kibby in the 2022 Lifetime true crime movie "Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez."

The announcement seems to have garnered support from both fans and co-stars of the ABC series, with one person commenting, "Boy meets congress!"

Fellow "Boy Meets World" actor Matthew Lawrence, who played Jack Hunter, said, "Let's go!!!"

Savage wrote on his campaign website that his priorities will include improving police-citizen interactions through more intensive training and "checks and balances to root out corruption." He also wrote that he will fight for more affordable housing and veteran resources, protect unions, push for universal pre-k, school meals and community college, and work to secure more funding for mental health and substance abuse services. He also said it's "important that we codify Roe v. Wade" and said that he will "oppose offshore drilling" initiatives while supporting environmental regulations.