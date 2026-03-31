Man, child found dead of gunshot wounds in Becker County

Authorities are investigating after a man and a child were found dead of gunshot wounds in Becker County Monday afternoon.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said the man's brother went to check on him when he didn't show up for work and found him dead. The brother called the sheriff's office, and deputies who responded to the Holmesville Township home found the child.

The sheriff's office said the deaths were "isolated" and there is "no known threat to the public."

The decedents have not been publicly identified.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.