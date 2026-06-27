Bebe Zito's ice cream could contain metal, plastic fragments, state inspectors say

Minnesota officials say said metal and plastic products possibly found their way into Bebe Zito's ice cream products.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert products were sold at the three shops and at catered events between Nov. 19, 2025 and Wednesday. There are no reports of people getting sick from the products.

Bebe Zito's said in a Facebook post that they have since pulled products from their two Minneapolis shops and Woodbury location.

According to Bebe Zito's, the routine inspection turned up a flaw in one of their machines, which has since been removed from the production process.

They said their shops currently are not serving ice cream, but they'll have shakes, dirty sodas and hot foods, which are products that were not included in the agriculture department's advisory.

Bebe Zito's said they plan to start production again with different machinery.