Beaver dam threatening water levels near historic buildings at Scandia's Gammelgården Museum

A beaver dam near one of Scandia's most historic sites is raising concerns about what higher water levels could mean for buildings that have stood for more than 150 years.

At Gammelgården Museum of Scandia, the focus is on protecting historic structures near the water, including a barn dating back to the 1860s and 1870s.

The beaver dam has been holding back water in the area for roughly two years. So far, dry conditions have helped keep the situation manageable.

"Right now, like I said, the drought has really helped us by keeping the water low," Scandia Mayor Steve Kronmiller said.

Signs of the higher water are still visible around the property. While walking the area, Kronmiller pointed to a bridge he said "has been under water most of the summer."

The concern is less about conditions now and more about what could happen if significant snow and rain raise water levels next spring.

Gammelgården Museum Director Ann Rinkenberger said some of the museum's oldest buildings could be threatened if water reaches their foundations.

"If the water continues to come up and affects the foundation of them, we potentially could lose both of them," Rinkenberger said.

The museum preserves the history of Scandia and the Swedish immigrants who settled the area. Losing one of the historic structures would mean losing something that cannot simply be replaced.

Kronmiller said the city has been working with the property owners where the dam is located as they look for a solution to manage the water.

One possibility is a device that would allow the dam and beavers to remain while giving property owners and the city a way to control how high the water gets.

Kronmiller said the goal is to "allow the dam to stay and the beavers to stay" but he wants the water to be managed and maintained at a specific level.

For now, drought conditions have bought the area some time. The city hopes to have a plan in place before spring, when melting snow and rain could once again send water levels higher.

Gammelgården is also pursuing placement on the National Register of Historic Places, adding another reason museum leaders say preserving the historic buildings is important.