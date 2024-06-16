Beating the heat on the highest heat index day of 2024

Minnesotans try to beat the heat at Como Regional Park Pool

Minnesotans try to beat the heat at Como Regional Park Pool

Minnesotans try to beat the heat at Como Regional Park Pool

ST. PAUL, Minn. — When the heat index is close to 100 like it is on Sunday, Como Regional Park Pool in St. Paul acts as a magnet for families looking to beat this heat.

"It is lovely and cooling on a nice warm Minnesota day," said Natalie Lowe from St. Paul. "It's surprising how warm it can be so close to Canada, for someone that moved here from the south."

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows said so far this spring, it's been hotter than average.

In June, we are about two degrees above average, she said.

A warmer-than-average May and June is a trend we've been seeing since 2021, Meadows said.

"Basically all of our months throughout this spring have been a few degrees above average, which overall compared to the month, that's still pretty warm," said Meadows.

As far as a summer forecast outlook, that's also trending warmer. The reason has to do with La Niña, Meadows said.

"The forecast is calling for La Niña, which trends on the warmer side of things, so it's likely that we'll continue to see these warmer temperatures throughout the rest of the summer," said Meadows.

The Minnesota Department of Health has tips to help stay cool.