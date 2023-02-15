BCA identifies Yia Xiong as man shot, killed by St. Paul police

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by police at a St. Paul apartment complex Saturday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office says Yia Xiong, 65, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also identified the two officers involved in the incident as Abdirahman Dahir, who fired his rifle, and Noushue Cha, who deployed his taser.

Both of the officers have one year of law enforcement experience, the BCA says. They are on standard administrative leave.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of Western Avenue South on a report of a man threatening people with a knife in the community room around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers made contact with Xiong and asked him to drop the knife. He did not respond, allegedly turning to unlock his apartment door and go inside. As he went inside, officers kicked the door to stop it from closing and asked him to come out before backing away.

The BCA says Xiong opened the door and stepped into the hallway with the knife still in his hand. It was at this time that officers Dahir and Cha fired their weapons.

SPPD did not say how many shots were fired. Officers rendered aid to Xiong, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they found a 16-inch traditional Hmong knife at the scene.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he's working with investigating agencies to release body camera footage "as soon as possible."

The incident remains under investigation.