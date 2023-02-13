St. Paul mayor vows transparency after man shot, killed by police

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul's mayor says he's working with investigating agencies to release body camera footage "as soon as possible" after a man was shot and killed by police over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building on the 100 block of Western Avenue South early Saturday evening on a report of a man threatening people with a knife in the community room.

Officers found the man in the first-floor hallway of the building when they arrived and asked him to drop the knife. Police say the man advanced on one of the officers, causing them to retreat.

One officer deployed their Taser and another fired shots that struck the man. SPPD did not say how many shots were fired. Officers rendered aid to the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPPD says officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras that recorded the encounter. Additionally, the officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard.

Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement Monday:

The officer-involved fatality that occurred over the weekend is one of the most challenging events a city can endure. No matter the circumstances, it leaves a devastating impact on the family and friends of the deceased, the men & women in our Saint Paul Police Department, and our entire community. As always, I am committed to a thorough, timely and transparent investigation, including working with Chief Henry and the BCA to ensure body camera footage is released as soon as possible.