Goo Goo Dolls, The Fray and Counting Crows to headline Minneapolis' 2024 Basilica Block Party

MINNEAPOLIS — The Goo Goo Dolls, The Fray, and Counting Crows are slated to headline the 2024 Basilica Block Party on Boom Island in Minneapolis.

"I am thrilled about the artists we're announcing for this year's Block Party," said Emily Grondahl, chair of the Basilica Block Party board, an all-volunteer organization. "Their diverse styles and powerful performances will surely make this event one to remember, uniting music lovers from all walks of life in a celebration of compassion and unity."

The highly anticipated two-day music festival will return this summer, running from Aug. 2-3.

"The Basilica Block Party is a vital event for Minneapolis, bringing together the community in support of our charitable efforts," said Fr. Daniel Griffith, pastor at The Basilica of Saint Mary. "It showcases incredible musical talent while raising funds for important causes that help those in need."

Here's everything you need to know about this year's block party:

Line-up: Friday, August 2nd

The main stage lineup for Friday, August 2nd includes:

Goo Goo Dolls

The Fray

Dean Lewis

Red Clay Strays

Yam Haus

In addition to the main stage, concertgoers can find local bands playing at what the festival is dubbing the "local stage."

The local stage lineup for Friday, August 2nd includes:

Run Westy Run

Black Widows

The Ocean Blue

Whiskey Rock and Roll Club

Parishes

Cindy Lawson

Line-up: Saturday, August 3rd

The main stage lineup for Saturday, August 3rd includes:

Counting Crows

NeedToBreathe

Judah & The Lion

Phillip Phillips

Ingrid Andress

Guytano

The local stage lineup for Saturday, August 3rd includes:

St. Paul and The Minneapolis Funk All Stars

Nur-D

The Mary Jane Alm Band

She's Green

The Muatas

Location

The festival will be held at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

Boom Island Park is located at 724 Sibley St. NE, sitting on the Mississippi riverfront. The venue offers stunning views of the Minneapolis skyline.

The park is accessible through public transit, bike and walking paths, as well as by car.

For more information regarding transportation, click here.

Ticket information

Tickets for The Basilica Block Party will go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Prices for a one-day pass is $89 and $159 for a two-day pass.

VIP and FanZone tickets will also be available for purchase.

No additional ticket fees will be tacked on to ticket purchases.

Proceeds from the event will go towards The Basilica Landmark and The Basilica's St. Vincent de Paul outreach program.

The Basilica Landmark's mission is to help preserve, restore and advance The Basilica of Saint Mary and it's campus. The St. Vincent de Paul outreach program helps to provide services to those in need.

For more information about The 2024 Basilica Block Party, ticketing and lineup information, click here.

NOTE: The video attached to this article originally aired on Feb. 15, 2024