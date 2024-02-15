Watch CBS News
Basilica Block Party announces return from hiatus, will relocate to Boom Island Park

By Cole Premo

MINNEAPOLIS — Organizers of the Basilica Block Party say the two-day festival will be returning this summer, but with some significant changes. 

The festival is relocating from its longtime spot next to the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis to Boom Island Park. It'll also be held later in the summer, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3. 

A lineup has not yet been released. 

The block party, which started as a fundraiser in 1995 to help restore the Basilica of St. Mary, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to smaller crowds in 2021, before it went on hiatus in 2022.

Some of the more recent headliners include Motion City Soundtrack (2021), Kacey Musgraves (2019) and Death Cab For Cutie (2016).

First published on February 15, 2024 / 10:27 AM CST

