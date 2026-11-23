In Farmington, Minnesota, there's a place where Christmas grows by the tens of thousands.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I have seen poinsettia crops. Every year, it takes my breath away. There's something magical about walking through a greenhouse, and you see that sea of red, or white or pink in a poinsettia," said Susie Bachman West, CEO of Bachman's.

Over 65,000 poinsettias are grown by Bachman's in 30 varieties. Some have been growing since May.

"The larger the size, the earlier we start the plant. The 12- or the 10-inch, we start those as early as May into June. And then the smaller sizes, the 2-inch and the 4-inch, we typically start those in August," explained Bachman West.

Not all of them are destined to be a traditional red. Twenty percent of Bachman's customers buy white, and about 10% of them get a little extra holiday magic.

"I have spent multiple days a week, every single day, hand-spraying, hand-glittering, hand-dyeing every single one of these points that you see around you," said Robin Arreola Cortez, a Bachman's grower.

The examples are varied in color and sparkle.

"Beautiful turquoise with an iridescent glitter, a rich blue, a nice burgundy color that's always fun to achieve," said Arreola Cortez.

Once you bring that perfect poinsettia home, the big question is: how do you take care of it so it stays that way?

"The biggest thing to remember is poinsettias really don't like drafts. Try to have it in an area of your house that is away from a window or a heat vent or anything like that. They also like to stay evenly moist," said Bachman West.

A little attention goes a long way. Water with room-temperature water, let it drain completely and check the soil before watering again. Too much water can be just as harmful as too little.

"Typically, somewhere between four days to a week. And it does really depend on how dry your home is and the humidity levels," explained Bachman West.

She also said, "Give it the finger test. Put your finger in there. If the soil feels moist, you're good. If it feels dry, give it a drink of water."

All of Bachman's-grown poinsettias are sold within one hundred miles of the Twin Cities.