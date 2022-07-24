Minnesota Aurora quest for championship stretches into overtime

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Aurora's quest for championship stretches into overtime.

Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller made several critical stops to help her team hold on to a 1-1 tie with visiting South Georgia Tormenta tonight in the USL W championship.

Fuller turned one shot back in a dramatic fashion in extra time of the second half.

Neither team scored goals in the second half after battling to a 1-1 tie in the first 45 minutes of the match.

The teams will now have to play another 30 minutes in the match with two 15-minute periods.

The teams are playing in front of a sold-out home crowd for the Aurora.

The Minnesota team has been the only undefeated team left in the league. South Georgia won the South Central Division with a 7-1-4 record.

Jaida Nyby scored for Tormenta only eight minutes into the match. The Aurora's Addy Symonds responded 14 minutes later with a goal of her own.

The fan base has been building throughout their opening season, and tickets to the championship sold out in record time after the Aurora's semifinal victory over McLean Soccer. The game started just after 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. Some storms had been expected this evening, but the worst of the severe weather has now slipped south and east of the Twin Cities Metro area.

"If for some reason there are any issues, there's a giant parking ramp across the plaza, and we'll ask fans to go there," said Andrea Yoch, Aurora president and co-founder.

