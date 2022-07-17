Minnesota Aurora FC head to USL W Championships after semifinal win over McLean

Aurora head to championships after win over McLean

EAGAN -- Minnesota Aurora FC continued their march through the playoffs with their biggest test yet Sunday, beating McLean Soccer 1-0 in the USL W League Semifinal.

McLean, which ran through their last playoff opponent 8-0, might just be the most comparable opponent Aurora have faced.

Both teams were scoreless in the first half, but in the 52nd minute Morgan Turner creatively scored her eighth goal of the season. She's on a five-match goal streak.



The undefeated Aurora will play Saturday in the league championship match on their home turf of TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

