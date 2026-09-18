Attorney urges state probe after leaning utility pole collapses, killing Hopkins father

Thirty-one-year-old Kenny Green was killed when he was trapped in his car after a power pole suddenly collapsed in Hopkins, Minnesota, on Aug. 23. Investigators are still working on why it happened.

"I was just dumbfounded, confused. I don't know how a pole falls over and kills a young father in a parking lot," said Joshua Newville, an employment attorney for Halunen Law.

Newville is not affiliated with the case at all, but says he felt he needed to say something after finding images on Google Maps from a few years ago.

"Immediately, what stood out to me: this pole had a visible lean," Newville said.

He's not the first to express that concern.

"I've lived here for five years and that thing's been slanted for five years," neighbor Naomi Merrill told WCCO.

Roughly a month later, there's a brand-new pole standing in the spot and a memorial remains for Green.

Xcel Energy says that the pole that fell was in full compliance and was last inspected in 2023. Their test records from 2023 show that the pole was at 93% strength. Xcel says the 93% doesn't explain why the pole would fail, and their investigation is ongoing.

"I think the public utility commission or some form of government should be asking questions," Newville said.

So, Newville sent the state agency an 18-page letter explaining his concern.

"There are people out there that care, feel for them. That feel for him," Newville said when WCCO asked if there's anything he'd like to say to the family of Green.

"I'm not trying to say Xcel's an awful company or they did anything wrong, because I don't know," Newville added. "There are serious questions that need answers."

WCCO reached out to the Minnesota Public Utility Commission, but hasn't heard back yet.