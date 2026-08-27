Butler homers, Williams hits a 2-run triple in Athletics' 7-4 win over the Twins

Lawrence Butler homered, Alika Williams hit a two-run triple and the Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Wednesday night to win the three-game series.

Minnesota (64-70) fell four games behind Cleveland for the final American League playoff spot.

Tommy White had three hits for the A's, who have won four of five following a five-game losing streak. J.T. Ginn (9-8) allowed six hits and four runs in six innings.

Elvis Alvarado pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

After Jonah Heim singled with one out in the sixth, Andrew Morris (4-6) replaced Twins starter Connor Prielipp. White singled and pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil doubled in a run before Williams' triple gave the Athletics their first lead. Darell Hernaiz added an RBI single that made it 6-4. Butler's solo shot in the seventh capped the scoring.

Athletics' Lawrence Butler reacts after hitting a home run in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. Alan Greth/AP

Brooks Lee homered in the first inning and Trevor Larnach and Kaelen Culpepper hit back-to-back shots in the second to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

Michael Stefanic doubled home a run and Brian Serven followed with an RBI groundout that trimmed it to 3-2 in the fourth.

Royce Lewis hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2 in the sixth.

Prielipp allowed three runs and six hits with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Twins RHP Dean Kremer (2-4, 5.22 ERA) starts Friday at home against White Sox RHP Luis Castillo (4-10, 5.19).

The Athletics visit Baltimore for a three-game series that begins Friday.