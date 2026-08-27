Elderly couple injured in Annunciation shooting to celebrate 61st wedding anniversary this fall

The story of Sue and Ron Wilson's life together, happily spanning 60 years, adorns their apartment.

Pictures of the couple, their children, and six grandchildren are posted on the fridge, walls, and shelves. Alongside them are countless paintings created by Ron Wilson, a former art teacher.

The images serve as comforting reminders, even if Ron Wilson struggles to remember them, like a drawing he made of the Budapest cityscape. When Sue Wilson asked him why they visited Hungary's capital, Ron Wilson shrugged his shoulders.

"It was to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary," she said, followed by a quick, "Oh yeah" from Ron Wilson.

Alzheimer's is chipping away at his memory. But there's one that has yet to fade, just like the scar it left on his head.

"Right away, I was in the Army, and I knew the gunfire when I heard it," Ron Wilson recalled.

On August 27, 2025, the Wilsons went to mass at Annunciation Church like they did each Wednesday morning. Hundreds of kids from Annunciation Catholic School were also there to commemorate the start of their school year. Just minutes into the mass, the prayer and song were violently interrupted by gunfire.

"There was a stained-glass window exploding," said Sue Wilson before imitating the sound of rapid gunfire.

"We were sitting next to each other. I pushed her down, you know, so she would be safer," Ron Wilson added.

Police said the shooter fired more than a hundred rounds into the church hitting dozens of students. A bullet, or its fragments, grazed Ron Wilson's head, then hit Sue Wilson.

"The police said (Ron) slowed it down enough so that when it came in above my eye it stopped right before the brain," said Sue Wilson. She still has shrapnel in the outer membrane of her brain and behind her eye.

Sue Wilson said the mass started a few minutes late and that they were seated when the first shots went through the church's windows. Had the mass started on time, she believes everyone inside would have been standing and singing. "I think there would have a lot more fatalities," she said.

Despite their injuries, the Wilsons said they barely felt any pain that day. The couple then accompanied a student who was injured when an ambulance took them to the hospital.

"She was in tears at times. I mean just whimpering. And Ron, what did you do? You leaned over. What did you say to her," Sue Wilson asked. When Ron Wilson couldn't remember, she said, "You did the grandfather thing. You said, 'it's going to be OK, honey.'"

Months of recovery would follow for the Wilsons, a journey filled with ups and downs. Sue Wilson regained sight in her eye without the need of surgery, but the symptoms of her traumatic brain injury remain. She struggles to walk when tired, relying on a cane at times.

"The balance isn't real good. So, that's why I've given up driving," she said.

Sue Wilson is also Ron Wilson's primary caretaker, a role that was scaled back. Therapists and care teams visit them frequently to help. Get-well cards from across the country along with ready-to-eat meals kept their spirits high.

"It was phenomenal. We had food being brought in for a couple of months. I almost forgot how to cook," said Sue Wilson.

Their three adult children also shouldered the load following the shooting. Whether it was their finances, medical needs, or helping get rid of old belongings, Sue Wilson said she was reminded about the love of family.

"It really, really meant a lot," she said.

The Wilsons also had to say goodbye to their home of nearly 30 years sooner than planned. Managing the house while recovering from the shooting became too much. They moved to a senior apartment down the street.

"I think we're in a good place in our lives now," said Sue Wilson.

Her warm outlook on life was challenged at times. As she and Ron Wilson got healthier, she knew two Annunciation families were living with unimaginable pain.

"I was a little ticked off at God for a while that two children were killed. And I said 'We've lived our lives. We've had a happy life. Why didn't these kids have a chance?' And this voice said, 'You're not in charge.' And I thought, I don't know who that voice was, but I listen to it. We're not in charge. So, I think that's why we've been pretty calm about changes in our lives," Sue Wilson recalled.

What hasn't changed is their faith. They still attend mass at Annunciation Church each Sunday, and every meal at home starts with a prayer expressing gratitude.

"We always thank God first for still being together and still being able to enjoy life," Sue Wilson said. Ron Wilson nodded quietly in agreement.

The Wilsons will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary this fall. They're also excited to be great-grandparents in September.