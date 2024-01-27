Annual gala held for the beloved organization that helps children

A local organization holds their annual gala to help children

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An evening of inspiration and community as families and supporters gathering to celebrate a unique place that provides peace of mind and a place of rest for sick children and their caregivers.

Crescent Cove held their 12th annual gala at the JW Marriott at Mall of America.

The Crescent Cove Respite & Hospice Home for Kids opened in 2018 in Brooklyn Center. It's a place away from a hospital where kids with life-threatening conditions can get therapy, medical help or compassionate end-of-life care.

The event also paid tribute to Former Minnesota Twin Harmon Killebrew.

"This was a cause very near and dear to him and those of us who knew Harmon," said Dick Bremer, former Twins broadcaster. "All of us are so dedicated to this cause in part because it was so important to Harmon."

Crescent Cove is the first and only home of its kind in Minnesota and just the third in the United States.

