Anglers prepare for Wisconsin fishing opener this weekend

BALSAM LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Minnesota's fishing opener is next weekend, and Wisconsin's opener begins Saturday morning. But anglers might find a mixed bag of conditions on area lakes.

Ice has lingered in the northern parts of both states. That's made finding bait a little more of a challenge this year.

When describing the winter we've all just been through, Pat Stager doesn't mince words.

"Long, cold, not real good," said Stager.

She's not only describing the weather, she's describing business. Pat Stager and her husband Ron have owned Deer Lake Sports near St. Croix Falls for 32 years, and bait sales are a big part of what they do. But this has been one of their slowest years on record.

"People couldn't get out. There was too much snow, too much ice, there was water on top of what ice they did have," said Pat Stager.

This week is helping to make up for it. Thursday was the busiest day they've seen in 6 months. And while many northern Wisconsin and Minnesota lakes still have some ice, the lakes near their shop are ready to go.

"I think there are going to be a lot of big crappies this summer. Because there weren't a whole lot caught during the winter so yeah, I think it's going to be good," said Pat Stager.

Still, Wisconsin anglers may encounter a similar problem as their neighbors to the west. The lingering effects of the cold means a shortage of leeches.

Unlike Minnesota, Wisconsin can import bait from other states so the shop does have some shiners from Arkansas.

"Shiners I had no problem getting. Crappie minnows, fatheads, I had no problem getting them," said Pat Stager.

That's what Leon Klein III and his dad are looking for.

"We always go. Every year. All the time," said Klein.

The Wisconsin opener is a chance for them to bond, whether they catch anything or not.

"We love fishing," said Klein. "Tomorrow is going to be a great day, hopefully."

Both the Wisconsin and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are once again asking anglers to minimize the spread of invasive species by removing plants and animals from their boats, before and after launching, along with draining all water compartments.