Last defendant pleads guilty to role in $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

Final defendant pleads guilty in Feeing Our Future fraud case

Final defendant pleads guilty in Feeing Our Future fraud case

Final defendant pleads guilty in Feeing Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS — The last defendant pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scheme on Thursday.

Court documents show that Bloomington resident, Farhiya Mohamud, 65, created Dua Supplies & Distribution Inc. in 2020, a business that purported to supply food to paying customers.

Customers participated as vendors in the Federal Child Nutrition Program, including Mohamud's co-defendants Haji Osman Salad and Fahad Nur.

The money that Salad and Nur paid for "goods" and "services" accounted for the majority of funds deposited in Mohamud's business bank accounts, court documents say. However, these funds instead went to real estate purchases as behest of Mohamud's son, Sharmarke Issa.

Issa was also charged for his role in the pandemic-era scheme.

Mohamud pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering. She is the 23rd defendant to plead guilty to charges relating to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.