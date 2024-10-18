Watch CBS News
Crime

Last defendant pleads guilty to role in $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Final defendant pleads guilty in Feeing Our Future fraud case
Final defendant pleads guilty in Feeing Our Future fraud case 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS — The last defendant pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scheme on Thursday.

Court documents show that Bloomington resident, Farhiya Mohamud, 65, created Dua Supplies & Distribution Inc. in 2020, a business that purported to supply food to paying customers. 

Customers participated as vendors in the Federal Child Nutrition Program, including Mohamud's co-defendants Haji Osman Salad and Fahad Nur. 

The money that Salad and Nur paid for "goods" and "services" accounted for the majority of funds deposited in Mohamud's business bank accounts, court documents say. However, these funds instead went to real estate purchases as behest of Mohamud's son, Sharmarke Issa. 

Issa was also charged for his role in the pandemic-era scheme. 

Mohamud pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering. She is the 23rd defendant to plead guilty to charges relating to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.