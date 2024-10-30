Watch live: Officials announce more charges against Minneapolis gang members

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal and local officials plan to announce more charges against Minneapolis gang members on Wednesday afternoon, part of a larger crackdown on violent crime in the city.

Officials plan to announce racketeering charges against members of a "violent street gang," according to a release.

Dozens of members of various Minneapolis gangs have previously been charged — and some already convicted — as part of a concerted effort by federal, state, county and city authorities that began two years ago. Some of the gang members have been charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which, prior to this crackdown, had not been used in Minneapolis since the 1970s.

How to Watch

When: 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger; ATF Special Agent in Charge Travis S. Riddle; FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Leah L. Greeves; Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans; Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt; Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara; Postal Inspection Service Assistant Inspector in Charge Brad Mahs; and IRS Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Robert Kuszynski How to watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above