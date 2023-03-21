American Indian groups propose $136.4 million for new facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Local American Indian organizations on Tuesday rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol to promote equity-focused funding.

The group is hoping to draw support for a $136.4 million proposal that would replace outdated buildings that house resources like Minnesota's Indigenous Women's Resource Center.

The funding would also allow greater capacity at food shelves, opioid treatment centers, and emergency shelters.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was joined by other state leaders to share remarks.