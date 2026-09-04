Group of over 150 Allina Health doctors in Twin Cities files notice for strike

A group of over 150 Allina Health doctors in the Twin Cities has filed a 10-day unfair labor practice strike notice, their union said on Friday.

The group includes hospitalists, OB-GYNs, psychiatrists and critical care physicians at Mercy Hospital, which has campuses in the north metro communities of Fridley and Coon Rapids. According to Doctors Council-SEIU, the notice comes after three years of negotiations between the union and Allina Health that failed to produce a first contract.

Doctors Council-SEIU says the group, which received union recognition in early 2024, is seeking better working conditions, including sick leave and time off, and a "greater say in patient care."Our union is a platform for our collective voice that can be heard at every level."

"We formed this union so we can openly and effectively advocate for our patients in ways that count," Dr. Alia Sharif, an internal medical physician at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus in Fridley, said in a written statement.

The group is planning to strike for four days, from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17. According to the union, 91% of members voted in June to authorize it.

WCCO has reached out to Allina Health for comment, but has yet to hear back.