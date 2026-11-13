Small plane makes emergency landing in field near Cottage Grove; no reported injuries

Federal officials have been notified after a small plane made an emergency landing in a field in Denmark Township, Minnesota, Friday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the sheriff's office and police in nearby Cottage Grove, Minnesota, responded to the incident in the area of 100th Street South and Manning Avenue South shortly after 4 p.m. They found the aircraft, which had landed safely in a field just east of the intersection, officials said.

Two adults were in the plane at the time of the incident. The sheriff's office says there were no reported injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the emergency landing.

Officials said the aircraft wasn't damaged and has been released to its owner. According to FlightAware, it departed from Rushford Municipal Airport at 2:49 p.m.

Denmark Township is around eight miles southeast of Cottage Grove and roughly 23 miles southeast of St. Paul, Minnesota.