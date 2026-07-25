After 5 car washes, driver's car still "smells like a barn" after driving through manure on highway

Thursday morning's commute was tough for some on Minneapolis' Highway 62.

Liquid manure covered a section of the road. The Minnesota State Patrol says it was "inches deep" in both lanes.

"There were a couple of cars ahead of me that actually slid off the road and onto the shoulder," said Kristina Proffitt, who dealt with the spill. "I was able to stay on the freeway, but the smell lingered for miles after I had passed through the area."

Proffitt told WCCO that despite taking her car through the car wash at least five times and parking it outside overnight to air out, the car still smells like a barn.

Proffitt now worries she'll have to sell the car.

The state patrol says if they learn where the manure came from, the person responsible could face a fine.