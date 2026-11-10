Vikings induct Adrian Peterson, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, into Ring of Honor

Adrian Peterson was inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor on Monday night, drawing loud roars from a home crowd that was enamored with the electric running back from the start of his career as the seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft.

The leading rusher in Vikings history, who's fifth on the NFL's career list with 14,918 yards, sported a purple blazer and a wide smile as he watched pregame warmups on the field with family members while the Vikings prepared to face the Bills. Peterson sounded the Gjallarhorn and led the fans in the overhead "Skol" clap before kickoff, and he got the star treatment at halftime with a ceremony attended by dozens of former teammates.

Peterson's last season with the Vikings was 2016, their first at U.S. Bank Stadium. He played for six teams over his last five years in the league, with his most post-Minnesota success coming for Washington from 2018-19, but he'll always be linked with the Vikings from his record-setting rookie season on.

He rushed for 296 yards on Nov. 4, 2007, against the Chargers, still the most in NFL history, and went on to make the first of seven Pro Bowl appearances. Peterson, who had three rushing titles, was voted the NFL MVP in 2012, the last non-quarterback to win the award.

Peterson's career took a turn off the field in 2014, when he was indicted on felony child abuse charges for using a wooden switch to discipline his then-4-year-old son. He was punished by the league for what amounted to a 15-game suspension, avoiding jail time with a no-contest plea that came with probation, a fine and community service.

While the Vikings lost corporate sponsors in the fallout and Peterson's endorsements dried up, his popularity at Minnesota's home stadium didn't waver. His connection with the Vikings has remained strong.

"Any time I'm back in Minnesota visiting the kids and family, I'm always embraced. I'm always invited out," Peterson said earlier this week. "That's what family does, and it's been that way since my departure."

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 09: Adrian Peterson shows off his ring after being inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Peterson, on a video conference call with reporters, spoke fondly of his pre-draft visit to Minnesota, vividly recalling how much he enjoyed the food at the team cafeteria.

"It was an awesome experience for me going through that process," Peterson said. "Now that I sit back and think about it, I couldn't have been drafted by a better organization."

Now settled in the Houston area, the Texas native keeps busy shuttling his kids to school and sports. His son Adrian Jr. is already a football and track star as a high school freshman.

"Being out of the league, you realize how much time you miss with your kids and all those small things that really matter," Peterson said. "It hasn't always been good and perfect, but that's what keeps me going right now and keeps my sanity and makes the transition a lot easier."