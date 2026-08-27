PGA Tour Americas is back and Adam Thielen is taking to the course

The PGA Tour Americas is back in Brainerd. With some big Minnesota sports names changing sports for the week.

From undrafted to an NFL pro bowl receiver. Now, Adam Thielen is playing with professional golfers at the early stages of their careers.

"Trying to tell every one of them 'thanks for letting me play with you guys.' Because I know it may be a little bit frustrating at times having a guy who's not very good playing with you," said Thielen after his opening +3 round at the CRMC Championship. "It's kind of a dream for me to be honest because I've always wanted to play in a professional event."

The longtime Vikings wide receiver is spending his August on the golf course, for the first time in a long time.

"My brain feels like it's not August," Thielen said. "It feels like it's July where I'm usually off and playing golf and being around the family and hanging out. So I guess it hasn't really set in that I should be working right now, or had been in the past. But it's been awesome."

Thielen's not the only one at Cragun's Legacy Courses doing a pro sport crossover. The Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman also are competing.

So do the three non-golf professional athletes have a side competition?

"Yeah I think so," said Thielen. "Boldy's the guy to beat. He's really, really good. And he's young and doesn't have the bad swing thoughts that all of us old guys have. But I think he's gonna go low. And I love that kid so I'm rooting for him. But yeah I think there's a little internal competition."