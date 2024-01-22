Adam Fravel's attorneys file change of venue, dismissal motions in Madeline Kingsbury killing case

Attorneys for Adam Fravel file several motions in Madeline Kingsbury killing case

WINONA, Minn. — Defense attorneys for the Winona man accused of killing the mother of his children want his most serious murder charge dropped and his trial moved out of Winona County.

Authorities arrested Adam Fravel last June, shortly after Madeline Kingsbury's body was found near Mabel in Fillmore County.

Fravel's attorneys filed five motions for changes in this case Friday.

Among the biggest requests: dropping his first-degree murder charge, as his lawyers say there isn't sufficient evidence.

They also want his trial venue changed, arguing Fravel can't get a fair trial in Winona County because of the extensive media coverage surrounding this case.

A motion was also filed to suppress some evidence, including data from a specific phone number from March 31 to April 2 and a statement Fravel gave to the Rushford Police Department. His attorneys say he wasn't read his Miranda rights before he gave that statement.

The request also includes omitting evidence regarding Kingsbury's medical and mental health. They also don't want any statements Kingsbury made in therapy and counseling sessions to be brought up in trial.

Fravel is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

His attorneys also motioned to dismiss an aggravated sentence for lack of probable cause.

His next court appearance is scheduled for next month.