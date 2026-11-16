In August, two activists filmed themselves using fake names and wearing disguises at Minnesota polling places.

They say they were exposing problems with the state's voting laws. Prosecutors say they were breaking those laws.

James O'Keefe, 42, and Cam Higby, 26, are each charged with one count of identity theft and unlawful voting, according to court records. Both men made their first court appearance on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, the two visited multiple Hennepin County polling places in Minnesota during the Aug. 11 primary and used the names of registered voters.

Higby previously said he never voted, never signed an affidavit and never violated a law.

Last month, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said, "The fundamental issue here is that you cannot go into a polling place, and misidentify yourself and use other people's identities to our election judges as you apply for a ballot, whether or not you intend to vote."

Neither O'Keefe nor Higby spoke to WCCO on Monday. On social media, they're framing their cases as a First Amendment fight, calling themselves journalists covered by the freedom of the press. In a video posted Monday evening, O'Keefe's attorneys said they're ready to fight his case.

"James O'Keefe is the true victim here, and we're going to show his innocence," Chris Madel, one of O'Keefe's attorneys, said.

Attorney Benjamin Barr added in the video, "This is what happens when the powerful fear an independent and free press. They turn questioning the powerful into felonies. Today, and tomorrow and the next year ahead, we're fighting not just for James O'Keefe, but for the right of every citizen journalist to be able to question those in power."

The next court hearing for both men is scheduled for January 13, 2027.