ACLU of Minnesota files lawsuit against Detroit Lakes School Board over rainbow ban

A national civil rights group is suing a Minnesota school district for its new policy banning rainbow symbols in its facilities.

The Detroit Lakes Public School Board voted 4-2 in favor of adopting the rainbow ban on July 27. The directive outlaws stickers, buttons, posters and flags that aren't school-sponsored anywhere on school grounds.

The ACLU of Minnesota says the board introduced the resolution without prior notice, and, as a result, the community had no opportunity to object.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday argues the board's decision violates free speech rights and equal protection under the Minnesota State Constitution in addition to violating the Minnesota Human Rights Act and Minnesota's Open Meeting Law.

"We filed this lawsuit because the Rainbow Ban casts a pall over the entire Detroit Lakes School District, chilling speech in support of LGBTQ+ students and families, who deserve to be cared for, valued, and protected," Catherine Ahlin-Halverson, ACLU-MN deputy legal director, said.

The civil rights group claims debate and board member media interviews reveal that those board members who voted for the rainbow ban did so because of their "anti-LGBTQ+ bias."

Community members showed up to the board's August meeting to express frustration and concerns about the policy. While the ACLU says the board refused to approve a resolution postponing the implementation of the ban, the school district says its administration "has not directed the removal of any materials from schools" based on the motion.

The ACLU is asking the court to stop the ban from going into effect.

District officials say the school board "continues to have discussion at public meetings about expectations and standards for the display of materials in schools," but has "no further comment on this matter in light of the pending litigation."

Another school board meeting is scheduled for next week.