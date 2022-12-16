"Everybody needs help, everybody deserves love": Liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.

WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socks

Now, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.

Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help.

"One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing," said operations manager Tom Agnes.

He started a campaign to give back to the community, while honoring his employee.

"The program is called 'Ace's Warmth.' So anything that keeps homeless folks warm is what we're trying to go after," Tom said.

Barrels have been placed in all city liquor stores and city hall to collect gloves, hats, shoes, coats and anything that will keep our unsheltered neighbors warm.

All this generosity began with one employee who says she cared more about a person than her favorite pair of shoes.

Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas

"I felt like, you know, shoes can be replaced, you know. After seeing him digging in the trash can and looking for make-shift boxes just made me go right into immediate action, like stop what I was doing helping a customer in mid transaction, I just ran out there and just actually just gave him my shoes like without no hesitation," Ace said.

She hopes her actions start a movement of people helping others and looking out for the less fortunate.

"Everybody needs help, everybody deserves love, everybody deserves that moment that least that one character can take one time in their life and help," Ace said.

Since her act of generosity, she has received lots of shoes to replace those she gave away. And now her favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings, are showing her some love, by giving her tickets to Saturday's game.

"I am excited, like, I am thrilled. I've never been to a game, I've never been to U.S. Bank Stadium, so it's gonna be a whole new [laughs], amazing thing for me," she said.

Ace hopes her story inspires others to always do the right thing.

Brooklyn Center Liquor is partnering with Community Emergency Action Program, so people outside of Minnesota can donate online.

Thomas says she hopes to meet her favorite players, Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen. She says she wants to celebrate with them by doing the "griddy" dance.