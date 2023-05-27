Abbott Northwestern Hospital fined $50K for starting 2022 construction without correct permit

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says Abbott Northwestern Hospital has been fined $50,000 for starting construction at its Minneapolis campus without securing the correct air emissions permit.

Construction started in 2022, and the MPCA had not yet issued the hospital system a permit amendment. Abbott Northwestern had said in writing that construction had not started when it actually had, MPCA found during an investigation.

In addition to the $50,000 penalty, Abbott Northwestern also must submit an updated and complete permit application and have it approved, the MPCA says.