Abbott Northwestern Hospital fined $50K for starting 2022 construction without correct permit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says Abbott Northwestern Hospital has been fined $50,000 for starting construction at its Minneapolis campus without securing the correct air emissions permit.
Construction started in 2022, and the MPCA had not yet issued the hospital system a permit amendment. Abbott Northwestern had said in writing that construction had not started when it actually had, MPCA found during an investigation.
In addition to the $50,000 penalty, Abbott Northwestern also must submit an updated and complete permit application and have it approved, the MPCA says.
