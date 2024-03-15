Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald announces his retirement from football on social media

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 14th, 2024 Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 14th, 2024 16:33

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) - Defensive tackle and former Pitt and Penn Hills standout Aaron Donald has announced he is retiring from football.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald made his announcement to step away from the game.

"Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically - 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best football player I could be," he said in his announcement.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

Donald spent his entire 10-year professional career with the Rams, starting in St. Louis and then going to Los Angeles with the franchise when they moved.

He won the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Prior to getting drafted, he played at both Pitt and Penn Hills.

In four years with the Panthers, Donald recorded 115 solo tackles, 181 total tackles, and 29.5 sacks across 51 games.

That led him to be drafted 13th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Rams.

"As I turn my focus to a new chapter, I don't know what the future holds but I am excited about the off-the-field possibilities," he wrote. "I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wife Erica, and my kids, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric, and Aali. The greatest reward was being able to play this game with them by my side and I can't wait to watch them live out their dreams just as they watched me live out mine."